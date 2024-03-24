‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’ to be staged this week at Savannah Center

There’s something rotten coming to Savannah Center.

And it’s also dirty.

It’s a musical called “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” and runs Tuesday through Thursday. The play is based on the 1998 film comedy starring Steve Martin and Michael Caine.

The musical version came to the Broadway stage in 2005, and earned 11 Tony Award nominations.

Now it’s coming to The Villages. Dave Saxe (Lawrence) and Mark Kirschenbaum (Freddy) play a couple of conning gigolos trying to swindle wealthy women.

The cast also features Mary Jo Vitale (Christine) and Dawn DiNome (Jolene). Garry and Deborah Gibbons appear as Andre and Muriel.

The plot features Lawrence and Freddy on the French Riviera, prowling for rich ladies. The Riviera is not big enough for these two hustlers, so they make a deal. The first one to get $50,000 from heiress Christine Colgate, wins, and the other has to get out of town.

This is a sophisticated, saucy play and — like the movie –might be rated PG-13.

KC Productions, which is sponsoring the play, describes it as a “sexy and irreverent farce,” adding it is: “….sophisticated and suave with a good dash of mischief, this hysterical comedy features a delightfully jazzy score by David Yazbek (The Full Monty).”

The local ensemble cast features: HC Burich, Diane Capasso, Bonnie Daye, Zanna Duckett, Dale and Jo Gagne and Lisa Jones.

Also in the ensemble: Sara Killionien, Howard Kirshenbaum, Judy Maguire, Janet Maloney, Bill McGaughy, Carol Putrelo and Ross Wilkinson.

Tony Violanti writes about music and entertainment for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.