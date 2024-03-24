Jane K. MacEllven

Oct. 22, 1934 – March 15, 2024

Jane K. MacEllven, 89, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2024 in the Villages.

Jane was born in Warren, Ohio to Frank W. Knecht Jr and Isabelle E. Knecht on Oct. 22, 1934. She attended school at Penn Hall, Denison University and Ohio Wesleyan. She was married to David H. MacEllven on July 12, 1955 in Warren, Ohio. Jane and David started their lives in Findlay, Ohio where she worked in a specialty gift shop called the Ohio Farmhouse. In 1971 they moved the family to Vermont where they purchased and ran Carriage Trade, a specialty gift shop including antiques, children’s clothing, gifts and wallpaper. In 1984 they sold their business and moved to Texas where they had a small ranch and raised their pet Herefords.

In 2004, in search of sun, relaxation, making new friends and playing golf, brought them to The Villages, Florida. She loved volunteering at hospitals, church, schools, and charity thrift stores. She loved golfing with her lady friends and at the age of 82 made her first and only hole in one! Her other hobbies were knitting, crocheting, making custom purses and spending her time with friends and family.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents, her husband David of 53 years, her brother Frank W. Knecht III and her granddaughter Sarah Cayaban.

Jane is survived by her sons Mark (Pam) in The Villages Fla, Scott (Cookie) in Ocala Fla and Gregg (Claire) in San Pedro Ca, her Brother Jim (Pat) Knecht in The Villages, her sister Sue Meredith in The Villages, her Grandchildren Mark MacEllven in Ft. Worth Tx, Timothy MacEllven in Boyd Tx, William MacEllven in The Villages Fl, Geoffrey MacEllven in Harbor City Ca, Katie Steinhafel in Excelsior Mn, Samantha MacEllven and Trevor MacEllven in San Pedro Ca, great grandchildren Brittany Ball, Makayla MacEllven, Parker MacEllven, Jonathon MacEllven, Brianna Wood, Kristina Heath, Trey Wood, Emma Cox, Kylie Cox, Abi Cox, Indiana and Aubrey Steinhafel, great great grandson Cannon Ball and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, May 20, 2024 at St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages, Fla with Reverand Dr. James E. Taylor officiating. Inurnment at the St. George Memorial Garden will immediately follow. Arrangements are by Heirs-Baxley Funeral Services, www.hiers-baxley.com.

In lieu of flowers family suggests donations made in Jane’s name to St. George Episcopal Church, 1250 Paige Pl. The Villages 32159, Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages Fla 32162 or your local Humane Society.

The family of Jane MacEllven wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at The Villages hospital, Cornerstone Hospice and especially all of Janes friends and staff at Buffalo Crossings Healthcare who made her last 6 years so enjoyable.