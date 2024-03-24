John Joseph Trongon

March 2, 1923 – March 22, 2024

John Joseph Trongon, 101, of The Villages, Florida passed away March 22, 2024 at The Villages Regional Hospital The Villages, Florida. He was born on March 2, 1923 in Brooklyn, New York to Paul Trongon and Lena (Imperiale) Trongon.

John is survived by: Judith Trongon (Spouse) in The Villages, FL, Paula Glover (Daughter), and her husband, Phil Glover (Son-in-Law), Barbara Root (Daughter), Robert Trongon (Son), Susan Hernandez (Daughter), and her husband, Ray Hernandez Jr (Son-in-Law), Patrick Anthony Hernandez (Grandson) and his significant other, Shalyn Murray, Nicole Carson (Granddaughter) and her husband, Ross Carson (Grandson-in-law), Alisa Quevedo (Grand-daughter), and her husband, Pablo Quevedo (Grandson-in-law), Ty Carson (Great Grandson), Brea Carson (Great Grand-daughter), Jillian Pilkey (Great Grand-daughter), Joey Hernandez (Great Grandson), Tyler Hernandez (Great Grandson).

John was a lifetime member in his local American Legion Post, he served in the United States Army during World War II, as well as serving on his local fire department and New York City Police Department. John was a lover of all sports, but his favorite one was baseball.

The family will receive friends at Hiers Baxley Buffalo Ridge Funeral Home located at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162 on April 18, 2024 from 12pm -1pm. The Funeral services will be held following the visitation from 1p-2pm at the funeral home. The committal service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2024 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL with the American Legion presenting honors.

In Lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the Cornerstone Hospice Facility/Association located in The Villages, FL 32162.