Dozing DUI suspect arrested in parked SUV at Circle K

A man who was dozing in his parked sport utility vehicle was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence at Circle K.

A deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office saw the silver SUV parked very late Friday night in the parking lot of the Circle K on Sunset Harbor Road in Summerfield.

The driver was identified as 55-year-old John Kennedy Feaster, who said he was homeless. He had been “either passed out or sleeping,” the report noted. It took “several minutes to get his attention. The keys to the SUV were still in the ignition.

The deputy noticed that Feaster’s eyes were bloodshot and watery. Feaster agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led the deputy to conclude Feaster was under the influence. He provided a breath sample that registered .000. However, the deputy, who is a certified Drug Recognition Expert, determined that Feaster was under the influence. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

His SUV was towed from the scene.