76.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 25, 2024
type here...

Dozing DUI suspect arrested in parked SUV at Circle K

By Staff Report
John Kennedy Feaster
John Kennedy Feaster

A man who was dozing in his parked sport utility vehicle was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence at Circle K.

A deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office saw the silver SUV parked very late Friday night in the parking lot of the Circle K on Sunset Harbor Road in Summerfield.

The driver was identified as 55-year-old John Kennedy Feaster, who said he was homeless. He had been “either passed out or sleeping,” the report noted. It took “several minutes to get his attention. The keys to the SUV were still in the ignition.

The deputy noticed that Feaster’s eyes were bloodshot and watery. Feaster agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led the deputy to conclude Feaster was under the influence. He provided a breath sample that registered .000. However, the deputy, who is a certified Drug Recognition Expert, determined that Feaster was under the influence. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

His SUV was towed from the scene.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

How would neighbors feel if I put Sasquatch statue in front of my house?

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on deed compliance and yard ornaments.

Here’s an idea for getting rid of frivolous complaints

A Village of Monarch Grove resident offers an idea for getting rid of frivolous complaints. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Developer should remain in charge of internal deed restrictions

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident contends tThe Developer should remain in charge of enforcement of internal deed restrictions.

We need Trump to take the bull by the horns and get the job done!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we need former President Trump to take the bull by the horns and get the job done!

Are we wasting money on pine straw in The Villages?

A Village of Newell resident wonders if we are wasting too much money on pine straw in The Villages. He cites an expert source.

Photos