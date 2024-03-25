How would neighbors feel if I put Sasquatch statue in front of my house?

To the Editor:

This issue as I view it is not about the cross. The issue is about lack of compliance with the rules you agreed to. Lawn ornaments are not allowed, I knew this when I closed on my house and I agreed to follow the rules. Now this privileged family feels that they have the right to disregard the rules. But what about my right to live under the rules we all agreed to. If they can get away with this then I want I big large Sasquatch statue in front of my house.

I see the ridiculousness of that but it shows that one thing will lead to another. These privileged folks are using religion as a wedge to get what they want.

In India they believe that the cow is scared, will the next step be scared cows running around ? I can see it now golf cart driver killed by cow .

We need compliance with the rules and if you want to show off that you are being a good Christian that follow the Ten Commandments.

Doug Burke

Village of Tamarind Grove