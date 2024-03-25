Villager jailed after allegedly chest bumping wife who confronted him about drinking

A Villager was jailed after allegedly chest bumping his wife after she confronted him about his drinking.

John Martin Moberg, 63, was taken into custody on a charge of battery at about 10 p.m. Saturday at his home in the Village of Santo Domingo.

The Ohio native had been drinking, which prompted an argument between he and his wife, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Moberg, who stands 6 feet tall and weights 200 pounds, chest bumped his wife during the argument. He also used his hand to push her chest.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Moberg and his wife purchased their home in 2022.