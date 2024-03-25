76.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 25, 2024
type here...

Villager jailed after allegedly chest bumping wife who confronted him about drinking

By Staff Report
John Martin Moberg
John Martin Moberg

A Villager was jailed after allegedly chest bumping his wife after she confronted him about his drinking.

John Martin Moberg, 63, was taken into custody on a charge of battery at about 10 p.m. Saturday at his home in the Village of Santo Domingo.

The Ohio native had been drinking, which prompted an argument between he and his wife, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Moberg, who stands 6 feet tall and weights 200 pounds, chest bumped his wife during the argument. He also used his hand to push her chest.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Moberg and his wife purchased their home in 2022.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

How would neighbors feel if I put Sasquatch statue in front of my house?

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on deed compliance and yard ornaments.

Here’s an idea for getting rid of frivolous complaints

A Village of Monarch Grove resident offers an idea for getting rid of frivolous complaints. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Developer should remain in charge of internal deed restrictions

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident contends tThe Developer should remain in charge of enforcement of internal deed restrictions.

We need Trump to take the bull by the horns and get the job done!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we need former President Trump to take the bull by the horns and get the job done!

Are we wasting money on pine straw in The Villages?

A Village of Newell resident wonders if we are wasting too much money on pine straw in The Villages. He cites an expert source.

Photos