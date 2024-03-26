63 F
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Officials approve 200-bed assisted living center despite concerns about traffic

By Marv Balousek

Wildwood commissioners Monday night approved a 200-bed assisted living center north of the curve on County Road 462 east of U.S. 301.

They endorsed a comprehensive plan amendment and a zoning change to institutional from low medium density residential.

The project by Lien Nails could have up to four units per acre on nearly 10 acres.

The dotted signs show the proposed location of the 200 bed assisted living center
The dotted signs show the proposed location of the 200-bed assisted living center

Access to the property will be from County Road 121 as well as CR 462. A traffic analysis estimated the project will generate 652 daily trips.

Danielle Moore, who lives on CR 121, told commissioners she is concerned about the additional traffic.

She said traffic on her road already is heavy at times with frequent speeding.

City development director Melanie Strickland said letters were received both favoring and opposing the development.

She said the assisted living center is likely to generate less traffic than housing.

A site plan will provide more information about access and potential traffic impacts.

Located at 3606 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages, Lien Nails LLC began operation in 2011.

 

