Phyllis Louise Sample

Phyllis L. Sample

August 8, 1942 – March 23, 2024

Phyllis Louise (Robertson) Sample, 81, died peacefully on March 23, 2024 at Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, in Wooster, Ohio, surrounded by her family.

Born August 8, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio to William “Scotty” and Louise Robertson, she spent her childhood years in Ohio, moving to New York after her marriage and later retiring to The Villages in Florida. She moved back to Ohio in 2022 to be closer to her family.

Phyllis was a proud member of the State of NY Forestville Chapter No. 247 Order of the Eastern Star, and the Doylestown American Legion Post 407. She was a former pipe major in the Akron & District Pipe Band and enjoyed playing bagpipes with The Sounds of Scotland band in Florida. She enjoyed golfing, working puzzles, and spending time with her friends and family. She was very proud of her Scottish heritage and enjoyed Genealogy.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Mitch (Nikki) Doulilis; grandchildren, Ashley (Adam Day) Doulilis, Devin (Kayla) Hawkins; and great grandchildren, Aiden, Mason and Breanne Day all of Doylestown, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Sample and her beloved dog, Max.

Per her wishes, there will be no service or calling hours. She will be cremated, and a private graveside service will be held at Sample Hill Cemetery in New York at a later date. Remembrances can be made through a contribution in Phyllis’ name to Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691 or to your local animal shelter.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare for their kindness and compassion during her final days.

“Beannachd leat an-drasta”

(Goodbye for now)