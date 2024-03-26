82.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Temporary halt to scenic cruises on Lake Sumter

By Staff Report

The Lake Sumter Line boats are out for maintenance and boat cruises on Lake Sumter have been halted until further notice. 

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Laurel Manor Recreation Center at (352) 751-711

