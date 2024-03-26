76.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Tractor trailer truck overturns after straying into construction zone on I-75

By Staff Report

A tractor trailer truck overturned in the wee hours Monday near Mile Marker 309 on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

A 32-year-old Tampa man had been driving the truck northbound at about 3 a.m. near Bushnell when he failed to see a construction pickup truck, with amber lights and arrow board illuminated, that was parked and unoccupied in the closed outside lane of I-75, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The tractor trailer truck proceeded through the closed lane, traveled through the traffic cones, and struck the construction pickup.

Upon impact, the tractor trailer truck overturned.

The trucker suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

