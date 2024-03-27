James McQuillan

May 12, 1939 – March 18, 2024

James “Jim” Richard McQuillan of Summerfield, FL died peacefully with his family beside him on March 18, 2024 in Ocala, FL. He was 84 years young.

Jim was born on May 12,1939 in Stratford, CT to his parents, Edward and Mary (Shiroky) McQuillan. During high school, Jim played both basketball and football. He received a football scholarship where he attended the University of Tennessee and then transferred to the University of Bridgeport where he graduated in 1962 with a B.S. in Physical Education. During his time at University of Bridgeport, he met his loving wife Carole of 61 years. After they married, Jim continued his education at the University of Illinois where he received a masters degree in Physical Education.

Jim worked for the Brookfield School System as a Physical Education teacher for 32 years until he retired. He loved teaching elementary students and was deeply respected by the staff and students that he taught. Jim was seen every day walking to school and driving around town in his yellow VW Bug. Growing up, all three of his children were very active in sports. He was always on the sidelines cheering his children on. When his grandchildren were growing up, he tried to attend many of their sporting and school activities. He is well known by his children and grandchildren for his “crazy wave”.

Jim loved to travel around the United States in his RV with his wife Carole for over 50 years. They loved the beach and spent many summers on the east coast. Jim loved watching college sports and was a big fan of the UCONN women’s and men’s basketball team. He would spend much of his time watching college basketball and football. He would love to sit on his front porch with his neighbors.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Carole and his three children, Patrick (Lori) McQuillan, Kathleen (Rick) Lamparelli, and Brian McQuillan. He leaves behind 5 grandchildren Hayley (Dan) Leuze, Megan (Tyler) Zychinski, James McQuillan, Amber (Ryan) Hooper, Ashley (Sean) Gori and 5 great grandchildren. Jim is preceded in death by his brother Robert McQuillan and nephew Edward McQuillan.

We thank all the nurses and staff at HCA Ocala Regional for their empathy and support they provided Jim’s family.

Funeral Services will be held on April 6 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 163 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield, CT. A Christian burial will follow at Central Cemetery, 490 Federal Rd., Brookfield, CT. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jim’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hope for HIE (https://www.hopeforhie.org/donate) in honor of Mace Gori, his great grandson. Please enter kmlamparelli@gmail.com as the recipient e-mail so we are notified of your donation and can thank you appropriately.