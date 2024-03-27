Unlicensed Venezuelan driver claims he’s driving for ride-share app

An unlicensed Venezuelan driver claimed he has been driving for a ride-share app when he was arrested after a traffic stop at Wawa in Oxford.

Miguel Eduardo Ordonez Parra, 27, of Ocala, was driving a silver 2003 Toyota Camry with a temporary license plate shortly before 8 p.m. Monday when a deputy ran the temporary number and found it was not on file with the state, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301. A bilingual deputy responded to the scene to provide translation.

Ordonez Parra said he has been in the United States for about 40 days and intended to apply for a work permit visa. He claimed that since he arrived in the United States he’s been driving for a ride-share app company, “but didn’t know the actual name of the app,” the report said.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.