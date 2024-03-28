Darlene Schofield

December 2, 1939 – March 18,2024

Darlene Ruth Schofield age 84 beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on March 18, 2024.

Darlene was born December 2, 1939 to Arnold and Ida Scherwinski of Park Falls WI. Darlene met the love of her life William Fern Schofield through mutual friends and was married for 65 years. They were blessed with two sons, Pastor John (Loretta) Schofield of Granada, MN and James (Barbara) Schofield of Eagle River, WI.

Darlene graduated with honors from the University of WI River Falls with degrees in education and sociology, and taught elementary school. She started Personalized Tax Service in Rice Lake, WI, and from 1989-1998 served on the WI and national boards of the National Association of Tax Practitioners. She was active throughout her life in the community, her church, and the Hayward Community Food Shelf. She was a tremendous support to her husband and his career and was a loving, caring, and supportive mother to her boys. Bill and Darlene enjoyed their retirement years in Hayward WI and the Villages FL.

Darlene is survived by her husband Bill, her sons John and Jim, her siblings Darrell Scherwinski, Lloyd (Rita) Scherwinski, Alvin (Cindy) Scherwinski, 9 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Arnold and Ida Scherwinski, brother Ervin / Red Scherwinski and sister Deloris Senderhauf.

A celebration of life service will be held at New Covenant United Methodist Church 3470 Woodridge Dr. The Villages, FL 32162 Tuesday April 23, 2024 at 2:00 pm. Graveside service to be held in Chetek WI at the Lake View Cemetery date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers please send memorials in her name to Cornerstone Hospice. 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162.