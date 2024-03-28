70.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Northern cardinal staying dry in the Village of Charlotte

By Staff Report

This resourceful male northern cardinal found a comfortable dry spot in a palm tree to wait out the rain in The Village of Charlotte. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

The world knew we had a strong leader in Trump

A Village of Fernandina resident looks back on the record of former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Neglect of golf course maintenance now costing us millions of dollars

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident argues that neglect of golf course maintenance is now costing residents millions of dollars.

Karen says her intent has been misinterpreted

A Village of Belle Aire resident who stirred quite a discussion with a previous Letter to the Editor, follows up to say that her intent was misinterpreted.

Our amenities are being used by families with kids

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Citrus Grove resident says she is not happy about families with kids using amenities paid for by residents.

Finally allocating funds to the golf courses!

A Village of Hadley resident said he is happy that more money is being allocated to the golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

