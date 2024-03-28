Summerfield woman jailed after brawl with sister over boyfriend

A Summerfield woman was jailed after a brawl with her sister over her boyfriend.

Leona Ann James, 56, left “multiple protruding hematomas” on the back side of her sister’s head following the altercation Tuesday afternoon at the property they share with their mother, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sister arrived home to find James there with her boyfriend. The sister had warned James not to bring her boyfriend to their home. The sister told the boyfriend he needed to leave. The sister dialed 911 and the boyfriend began to leave.

James grabbed her sister “by her hair and began to strike her multiple times on the the top of her head and the back of her head,” the report said. The sister used her fingernail to scratch James on the chin, prompting her to release her.

The sister said she did not want to press charges, but the deputy felt the injuries she had suffered were significant enough to warrant an arrest. James also admitted to the deputy she had been “fighting” with her sister.

James was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $500 bond.