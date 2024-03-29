Joan Elaine Trecartin

February 19, 1947 – March 17, 2024

Joan E Trecartin, 77, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Williamsburg, MA passed away on March 17, 2024.

Joan was born in Northampton, MA to Arthur and Gladys Chagnon on February 19, 1947. She went to St. Michael’s High School in Northampton and graduated in 1965. She went on to work as an LPN at Cooley Dickinson Hospital for nine years. She pursued her dream in law enforcement following in her father’s footsteps. She was appointed in 1977 with the City of Northampton as the city’s first female officer. She later joined the Registry of Motor Vehicles for the State of Massachusetts and subsequently became a State Trooper where she retired in 2002 after a combined total of 25 years in law enforcement.

Joan and her husband owned and operated the largest quilt shop in central and western Massachusetts for 19 years. It began as a small shop and grew into a large location offering various types of classes for all skill levels. She was very active in the Big Cypress Quilting Chapter in The Villages. She continued her skills working with her long-arm machine in her home. She enjoyed playing pickle ball and Mahjong and making new friends in the local community.

Joan is survived by her husband, Peter Trecartin of The Villages, FL, daughter Kristine Bissell (William) of Goshen, MA, son Ted Grueling (Laura) of Holyoke, MA sisters Gladys Becker and Donna Powell of Florida, brother Edward Chagnon of Pittsfield, MA. She leaves five grandchildren, one grand-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at the Florida National Cemetery located in Bushnell, Florida on April 2, 2024. A Memorial service will be held in Massachusetts at a later date.