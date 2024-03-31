Village of Newell resident gets first hole-in-one

A Village of Newell resident recently got his first hole-in-one.
Steven McCurry scored the lucky ace on Monday, March 25 at the Okeechobee Executive Golf Course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
