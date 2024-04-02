Three-story retirement development to be built next to golf course in The Villages

A dog park, pool, pool house, horseshoe pits and a pickleball court will be among the amenities at the Trailwinds Retirement Community, the latest planned addition to the Trailwinds development north of County Road 466A

The 130-unit independent living facility on nearly 7.4 acres will be north of Seven Mile Drive behind the urgent care center.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a site plan for the project at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission likely will consider the plan later this month.

Located next to the Sandhill Golf Course, the project includes 148 parking spaces including eight handicapped spaces as well as 20 garage spaces. Fewer than the 195 spaces in a typical residential development are required.

It will feature a mix of studio and one- to three-bedroom units, according to the site plan.

The three-story building will include a center portion with a wing on each side.

Trees will comprise the landscape buffers on the south and east sides.

A utility easement plan is under review by the city attorney.

Trailwinds Retirement Community will add to the residential component of the mostly commercial development, which also includes apartments.