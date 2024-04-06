Betty Berniece Burkey, 83, passed away April 3, 2024 at her residence in The Villages, Florida. She was born on January 29, 1941 in Bradford, Pennsylvania to her parents, Gerald David Austin and Bernice Sophronia (Weed) Austin.

Betty is survived by Deborah Schott (Daughter); Bellview, FL, Stan Schott (Son-in-Law), Corey Schott (Grandson), Travis Schott (Grandson), Kira Freed (Daughter-in-Law), Conner Schott (Great Grandson), Cooper Schott (Great Grandson), Delilah Schott (Great Granddaughter), Todd Burkey (Son), Ellen Burkey (Daughter-in-Law), Austin Burkey (Grandson), Rachel Burkey (Granddaughter), Jennifer Burkey (Granddaughter), Timothy Burkey (Son), Rebecca Burkey (Daughter-in-Law), Taylor Burkey (Granddaughter), Andie Burkey (Granddaughter), Sadie Goddess of Joy (Other).

She was preceded in death by Kyle Burkey (Grandson), and William Burkey (Spouse).