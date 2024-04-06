55.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 6, 2024
type here...

Betty Berniece Burkey

By Staff Report

Betty Berniece Burkey, 83, passed away April 3, 2024 at her residence in The Villages, Florida. She was born on January 29, 1941 in Bradford, Pennsylvania to her parents, Gerald David Austin and Bernice Sophronia (Weed) Austin.

Betty is survived by Deborah Schott (Daughter); Bellview, FL, Stan Schott (Son-in-Law), Corey Schott (Grandson), Travis Schott (Grandson), Kira Freed (Daughter-in-Law), Conner Schott (Great Grandson), Cooper Schott (Great Grandson), Delilah Schott (Great Granddaughter), Todd Burkey (Son), Ellen Burkey (Daughter-in-Law), Austin Burkey (Grandson), Rachel Burkey (Granddaughter), Jennifer Burkey (Granddaughter), Timothy Burkey (Son), Rebecca Burkey (Daughter-in-Law), Taylor Burkey (Granddaughter), Andie Burkey (Granddaughter), Sadie Goddess of Joy (Other).

She was preceded in death by Kyle Burkey (Grandson), and William Burkey (Spouse).

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Maybe this isn’t the right place for you

A Village of Fernandina homeowner reminds her fellow residents that facilities in The Villages are to be used by all residents. If you don’t understand that, maybe this isn’t the place for you.

Reader suspects conspiracy to remove alligators from The Villages

A Village of Hacienda North resident suspects a conspiracy is afoot as readers share photos of alligators spotted throughout The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villager wrong to complain about sharing cost of golf course maintenance

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager scolds a fellow resident who complained about sharing the cost of golf course maintenance.

Does anybody check facts at The Villages Daily Sun?

A Village of Hadley resident, citing a recent article, wonders if anyone is fact-checking at The Villages Daily Sun.

I am sorry I drank the Kool Aid

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident says he is sorry he drank the Kool Aid and fell for The Villages.

Photos