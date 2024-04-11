76.5 F
Raymond Barber

By Villages-News.com Obituaries

Raymond Wells Barber passed away on April 2, 2024, at the age of 87. He fought a courageous battle with cancer in the last 18 months of his life.

Ray was born in Springfield, Vermont on March 15, 1937. He and his wife Linda moved to Florida almost 30 years ago, first to Jacksonville, then retired to the Villages, Florida where they lived for more than 20 years. Ray graduated from Springfield High School in Vermont and graduated college from Northeastern University.

Ray loved the game of golf, playing cards, and all sports, particularly New England sports teams. He was a former operations manager for years and later in life was a starter at Glenview Country Club int the Villages.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Elwyn Barber and Mary Paradis. He is survived by his wife Linda J. Barber, by his sister Lynne Wilson, Marie Paradis, Annette Paradis, and Terry Stafford, all live in the Villages, Florida. Daughter Sharon Bolte & Sandra Boyer of Leesburg, Florida. Many grandchildren who he loved very much.

