The Truman golf course needs to be closed immediately!

To the Editor:
Close the Truman Executive Golf Course, immediately.
There are no greens left, absolutely horrible condition.
By the way, played Eagle Ridge today, perfect greens and fairways.
Dan Whitney
Village of Collier
