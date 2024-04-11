76.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 11, 2024
type here...

The Truman golf course needs to be closed immediately!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Close the Truman Executive Golf Course, immediately.
There are no greens left, absolutely horrible condition.
By the way, played Eagle Ridge today, perfect greens and fairways.

Dan Whitney
Village of Collier

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Appalled at Arizona Supreme Court’s decision

A Village of DeLuna resident is appalled at the Arizona Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Has The Villages lost sight of the original concept?

A Village of Tall Trees resident sees what is happening down south and wonders if The Villages lost sight of the original concept.

Former Villager shocked at deterioration of golf courses

A former resident of The Villages was shocked at the condition of a championship course when he returned for a visit. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Not enough amenities south of State Road 44

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident says the amount of amenities are not keeping up with the number of new residents.

New resident disappointed in golf course conditions

A new resident of The Villages is hoping he won’t be regretting his decision to move to The Villages.

Photos