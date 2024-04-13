Villa owner put on notice after continued problem with weeds

A villa owner has been put on notice after a continued problem with weeds.

The villa owned by David and Arlene Galloway at 1113 San Bernardo Road in the San Leandro Villas was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

There has been an ongoing problem with weeds at the villa purchased by the Galloways in 2022 for $291,000. As of Friday, the property was in compliance, but Community Standards has asked the board to declare the Galloways “re-occurring” violators. That means if another complaint about the weeds is received, Community Standards “is not required to give the owner a reasonable time to correct the violation.”

It was noted that the Galloways’ phone number on file with the District Office is no longer in service and their email address is not valid, thus it has been difficult to communicate with them. As part of the deed compliance process, a notice was sent to the Galloways, by both regular mail and certified mail.