68.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
type here...

81-year-old Villager arrested after fender bender at shopping plaza

By Staff Report
John Joseph Marshall
John Joseph Marshall

An 81-year-old Villager was arrested after a fender bender at Pinellas Plaza.

John Joseph Marshall of the Village of Fernandina was driving a vehicle shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday when he hit a car owned by a woman who was shopping inside the Winn-Dixie grocery store, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. It appeared Marshall was going to drive away, but bystanders intervened and insisted he stay until law enforcement arrived on the scene. One of the witnesses told police it appeared Marshall might be intoxicated.

An officer spoked with Marshall, who initially denied he had been drinking. He later said he had consumed a Mike’s Black Cherry alcoholic beverage. The officer noticed that Marshall was “very unsteady.”

Marshall was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, but he had trouble understanding the instructions despite “several explanations.” He provided breath samples that registered .195 and .181 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Fake Christian is about to be revealed in court

A Village of Osceola Hills resident predicts Donald Trump’s fake Christianity will be unveiled in court this week.

Brenda Turner is right about flying of repugnant flags

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident offers praise for a letter from Brenda Turner, who took on the issue of political flags flying in The Villages.

Trump has left a trail of cheating on wives and in business

A Village of Calumet Grove resident says Trump’s documented trail of cheating on wives and in business speaks for itself. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Our cut-through traffic worse than cut-through traffic in Winifred

A Village of Polo Ridge resident responds to a Village of Winifred resident upset about cut-through traffic. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Are golf managers checking the contractors’ work?

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if the managers of the golf courses are paying any attention to the work being performed by contractors.

Photos