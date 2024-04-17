DeSantis’ extreme agenda pushing medical providers out of Florida

To the Editor:

On May 1, Florida’s extreme six-week abortion ban will go into effect, following a Supreme Court ruling to uphold the ban signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The ban is so extreme that most women don’t even know they are pregnant at six weeks.

In interviews with ABC News, physicians in Florida said they have decided to leave the states due, at least largely, to the impact abortion bans have had on their ability to practice medicine and provide the best care possible for patients.

There is already a shortage of OB/GYNs in Florida. This is only going to exacerbate the migration. As seniors, Villagers may not think they will be impacted by this ban. They don’t need OBs; however, they definitely need gynecologists. Despite Trump’s latest statements on abortion, he remains very proud of his appointees to the Supreme Court and their overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Now, the only way to guarantee that a woman’s reproductive rights are restored is by electing politicians that support a woman’s reproductive rights. Politicians (all old white men) should not be in between her doctor, her family and her doctor. Whether you are a Democrat, NPA, or Republican, vote “YES” on Amendment 4 in November.

Susan Koffman

Village of Santo Domingo