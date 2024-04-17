84.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
type here...

DeSantis’ extreme agenda pushing medical providers out of Florida

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

On May 1, Florida’s extreme six-week abortion ban will go into effect, following a Supreme Court ruling to uphold the ban signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The ban is so extreme that most women don’t even know they are pregnant at six weeks.
In interviews with ABC News, physicians in Florida said they have decided to leave the states due, at least largely, to the impact abortion bans have had on their ability to practice medicine and provide the best care possible for patients.
There is already a shortage of OB/GYNs in Florida. This is only going to exacerbate the migration. As seniors, Villagers may not think they will be impacted by this ban. They don’t need OBs; however, they definitely need gynecologists. Despite Trump’s latest statements on abortion, he remains very proud of his appointees to the Supreme Court and their overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Now, the only way to guarantee that a woman’s reproductive rights are restored is by electing politicians that support a woman’s reproductive rights. Politicians (all old white men) should not be in between her doctor, her family and her doctor. Whether you are a Democrat, NPA, or Republican, vote “YES” on Amendment 4 in November.

Susan Koffman
Village of Santo Domingo

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Traffic congestion makes it a long haul to Villages High School at Middleton

A parent of a student at The Villages High School at Middleton says it’s a long haul through heavy traffic to get back and forth to the new campus.

George Washington tried to warn us

A reader from Stonecrest, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds us of words of warning from George Washington.

Bring back the pool attendants so IDs can be checked

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager remembers that when she moved here there were attendants checking IDs at the pools. She contends it’s time to bring back the pool attendants.

Someone is going to get killed at Morse Gate

A Village of Mira Mesa resident is afraid someone is going to get killed if a problem is not addressed.

Truman Executive Golf Course in terrible shape!

A Village of Mallory Square resident recently played the Truman Executive Golf Course and reports that the course was in terrible shape. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos