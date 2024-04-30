82.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Bid documents reveal more clues about Costco in The Villages

By Staff Report

Bid documents have revealed more clues about the planned Costco Wholesale store coming to The Villages.

Costco has been a hot topic in The Villages since it was recently revealed that a store is planned at a site near Hobby Lobby at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

Villages-News.com has obtained bid documents that are revealing a few more clues about the proposed Costco.

The store will be 162,000 square feet. Construction, site excavation and other work could cost up to $20 million.

The start date for the project is expected to be Oct. 7 and the store should be completed one year later. The store is expected to open before the end of 2025.

