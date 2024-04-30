Bid documents reveal more clues about Costco in The Villages

Bid documents have revealed more clues about the planned Costco Wholesale store coming to The Villages.

Costco has been a hot topic in The Villages since it was recently revealed that a store is planned at a site near Hobby Lobby at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

Villages-News.com has obtained bid documents that are revealing a few more clues about the proposed Costco.

The store will be 162,000 square feet. Construction, site excavation and other work could cost up to $20 million.

The start date for the project is expected to be Oct. 7 and the store should be completed one year later. The store is expected to open before the end of 2025.