Villager ordered into anger management after throwing salami at woman

A Villager has been ordered into anger management after throwing salami at a woman.

Patrick Thomas Heilig, 57, has been allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract that could enable him to escape prosecution on charges of battery and resisting arrest if he lives up to the terms of the contract, according to a document on file in Sumter County Court. He must complete 12 hours of anger management and must have only peaceful contact with the woman he attack.

The woman fled on the night of New Year’s Eve to a nearby home in the Village of Liberty Park after 57-year-old Patrick Thomas Heilig threw a piece of salami at her and struck her on the left cheek, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

“I threw it at you to get your attention,” Heilig told the woman.

When deputies arrived at the home, the location of which was redacted from the arrest report, they found Heilig who was completely belligerent.

Deputies attempted to place him into a patrol car, but Heilig, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds, complained he was too large to fit in the vehicle. A larger Chevy Tahoe model squad car was summoned to the scene, but Heilig continued to refuse to get in. He used his “dead weight” to attempt to prevent deputies from putting him the vehicle.