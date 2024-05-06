Paul Robert Solomon

Paul Robert Solomon, 62 of Lady Lake, Florida passed away peacefully at his home on May 2, 2024. Paul grew up in Staten Island, New York.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Heidi Williams Solomon of Lady Lake, Florida. Children: Summer Peters (Alan) of Magnolia, Texas; Zachary Solomon of Tuscon, Arizona; and Shayna Solomon (Cooper) of Sanford, Florida; Grandchildren: Brixton, Colston, Everett and Silas of Magnolia, Texas.

Paul was a very private man, that did not like attention but the very luckiest of people/friends got to see his funny sense of humor. He was a great man who loved his wife, children and grandchildren more than anything else in this world.

Paul will be dearly missed and forever loved by all those that were close to him. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.