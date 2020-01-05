Theresa Ann Fessenden

Theresa Ann Reichard Swarthout Fessenden passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the age of 68. Ann was a resident of Fruitland Park, Florida at the time of her passing.

Ann was born August 6, 1951 in Ocala, Florida to Evelyn and Edmund Reichard. She worked as a Dental Lab Technician for many years and then as a Dental Office Manager before retiring. She loved cooking and crafting, especially making Christmas decorations both big and small. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing. Ann had a kind soul, stunning blue eyes, and a beautiful smile.

She leaves behind her husband of 22 years, Dennis Fessenden, son Chris Swarthout, daughter-in-love Tomi-Lyn Seager, step-son Jeff Fessenden, daughter-in-law Ericka Fessenden, grandchildren David Swarthout, Courtney Swarthout, Paige Swarthout, Austin Fessenden, and Chesney Fessenden, great-grandson Christian Swarthout, brothers John Reichard and Vaughn Reichard and their families. She is preceded in death by her son Michael Swarthout and her parents.

Ann’s celebration of life will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Beyers Funeral Home located at 1123 W Main St., Leesburg FL 34748.