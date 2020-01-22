Oxford woman arrested with drug paraphernalia after traffic stop at Pinellas Plaza

An Oxford woman was arrested with drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages.

Deborah Lynn Reed, 53, was driving a silver GMC pickup at about 6 p.m. Tuesday when she was pulled over for failing to come to a complete stop, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Holyoke, Mass. native was fumbling through her purse looking for a driver’s license when a deputy noticed the stem of a glass pipe sticking out of an eyeglass case. A crystalline substance on the tip of the pipe appeared to be methamphetamine.

Reed was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and booked at the Sumter County Detention. She was released after posting $1,000.

Reed had been driving the same truck this past November when a K-9 alerted on it during a traffic stop. She was found to be in possession of a pipe at that time and was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.