23-year-old Ocklawaha man killed after vehicle overturns

A 23-year-old Ocklawaha man was killed after his vehicle overturned in an early morning crash on a curve in Marion County.

Dustin Phillips had been at the wheel of a 2009 Nissan Altima at 4 a.m. Monday traveling southbound on SE 100th Avenue in Summerfield when he failed to negotiate the curve and his vehicle left the roadway, striking a Department of Transportation warning sign, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle overturned and struck a tree.

Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:46 a.m. by a paramedic from Marion County Fire Rescue.

The report noted that Phillips had not been wearing a seatbelt.