Thursday, February 27, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Enraged Del Webb Spruce Creeker jailed after lady friend reports gun threat

A jealous 70-year-old Del Webb Spruce Creek man was arrested late Tuesday night after his lady friend claimed he pointed a .357 Magnum revolver at her head and told her she and her family needed to die.
Trolls should not hide behind cloak of protection

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says trolls should not hide behind a cloak of protection.
It’s time to revise anonymous complaint policy

A Village of Silver Lake resident, says the anonymous complaint policy should be revised. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Daniel Bard

A celebration of life for Villager Daniel Bard will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Truman Recreation Center.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
New Jimmy John’s sandwich shop open at Spruce Creek

A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop is now open in Summerfield. Villages-News.com's David Towns stopped by for a sample.
Enraged Del Webb Spruce Creeker jailed after lady friend reports gun threat

Gary Eliot Green

A jealous 70-year-old Del Webb Spruce Creek man was arrested late Tuesday night after his lady friend claimed he pointed a .357 Magnum revolver at her head and told her she and her family needed to die.

The woman told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that an issue with 70-year-old Gary Eliot Green started on the night of Feb. 17 as the two talked about one of her previous relationships while eating dinner at Gator’s Dockside restaurant. She said Green started calling her names and telling her she was a “whore,” a sheriff’s office report states.

The woman said they went home and Green started calling her names again while they were in the kitchen. She said he also pushed her and pulled her hair, then punched her in the face and chest. She said she tried to block Green’s punches but ended up falling onto the floor, a sheriff’s office report states.

The woman said Green continued to hit her while she was on the floor. She said she tried to crawl to the couch to get up and Green then stopped hitting her and felt “remorseful,” the report says, adding that the woman had multiple bruises on her face and chest and her forehead was swollen.

The woman said she went to the hospital at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 18 and claimed that she had fallen so Green didn’t “get in trouble” or “try to hurt her again.” She added that Green was with her the entire time and she wasn’t able to tell anyone to call law enforcement to report the incident.

The woman said things heated up again Monday night when Green allegedly pointed the revolver at her. She said she left their house the next day and decided to call law enforcement for help.

After being read his rights, Green admitted to getting mad at the woman, calling her names and getting physical with her “out of anger.” He said he slapped the woman and “then blacked out and could not remember what exactly he did to the victim,” the report says.

When asked about pointing the weapon at the woman, Green said he “forgot about that.” When asked what he meant, Green said “he should not have done that and that is why she is probably scared of him.” He then refused to clarify his statement and was placed under arrest.

Green was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with domestic battery and domestic assault with intent to commit a felony. He is being held on no bond and is due in court March 31.

News

Sumter County Democratic volunteers will be monitoring primary voting

Taking direction from the Florida Democratic Party, Sumter County Democrats joined the 2020 Voter Protection effort early in 2019.
News

Fruitland Park approves contract to provide interpreting services when needed

Fruitland Park commissioners approved a resolution Thursday night with an agency that will provide interpreting services when needed.
News

Fruitland Park OKs sewer line plan to encourage growth in Urick Street corridor

Fruitland Park commissioners adopted a plan Thursday for wastewater improvements in the Urick Road area.
News

29-year-old killed in head-on collision on U.S. 301

A 29-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash early Thursday morning on U.S. 301 near Coleman.
News

Summerfield man killed in crash involving Villager behind Stonecrest

A Summerfield man was killed in a four-vehicle crash involving a Villager on Wednesday afternoon on County Road 42 behind the Stonecrest community.
News

Sumter County trying to resolve conflict over campaign signs

With primary elections coming up next month, Sumter County is trying to resolve a conflict between a county ordinance and state law regarding the placement of campaign signs.
News

Visually impaired residents to point out area of concern near town square

Visually impaired residents of The Villages will hold an event next month to point out an area of concern near a town square.
Larry D. Croom

CDD 5 supervisors could be setting dangerous precedent

A Villager, writing in an Opinion piece, warns that the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors could be setting a dangerous precedent when it comes to a paint job that went off the color palette.
