Enraged Del Webb Spruce Creeker jailed after lady friend reports gun threat

A jealous 70-year-old Del Webb Spruce Creek man was arrested late Tuesday night after his lady friend claimed he pointed a .357 Magnum revolver at her head and told her she and her family needed to die.

The woman told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that an issue with 70-year-old Gary Eliot Green started on the night of Feb. 17 as the two talked about one of her previous relationships while eating dinner at Gator’s Dockside restaurant. She said Green started calling her names and telling her she was a “whore,” a sheriff’s office report states.

The woman said they went home and Green started calling her names again while they were in the kitchen. She said he also pushed her and pulled her hair, then punched her in the face and chest. She said she tried to block Green’s punches but ended up falling onto the floor, a sheriff’s office report states.

The woman said Green continued to hit her while she was on the floor. She said she tried to crawl to the couch to get up and Green then stopped hitting her and felt “remorseful,” the report says, adding that the woman had multiple bruises on her face and chest and her forehead was swollen.

The woman said she went to the hospital at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 18 and claimed that she had fallen so Green didn’t “get in trouble” or “try to hurt her again.” She added that Green was with her the entire time and she wasn’t able to tell anyone to call law enforcement to report the incident.

The woman said things heated up again Monday night when Green allegedly pointed the revolver at her. She said she left their house the next day and decided to call law enforcement for help.

After being read his rights, Green admitted to getting mad at the woman, calling her names and getting physical with her “out of anger.” He said he slapped the woman and “then blacked out and could not remember what exactly he did to the victim,” the report says.

When asked about pointing the weapon at the woman, Green said he “forgot about that.” When asked what he meant, Green said “he should not have done that and that is why she is probably scared of him.” He then refused to clarify his statement and was placed under arrest.

Green was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with domestic battery and domestic assault with intent to commit a felony. He is being held on no bond and is due in court March 31.