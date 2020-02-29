Charles E. “Chuck” Nelson

On February 27, 2020, heaven gained another angel, Charles E. Nelson (Chuck). He was born on December 21, 1943 in Chicago, IL to Jeremiah and Helen Nelson.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Mary, of 42 years, daughters, Tammie (Kenny) Clemons, Deborah Porter, son, Charles Nelson jr. (Amanda), sister, Carol Ann (Bob) Eguchi, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Chuck proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He was also a member of the American Legion and the 597 Pipefitters Union.

Chuck and his wife, Mary, lived in IL where Chuck was a Pipefitter before retiring to The Villages in FL.

To honor Chuck’s wishes, there will only be a celebration of life in the months to come. Further information to be provided. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, The Villages, FL 352-430-1449.