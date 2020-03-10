Search
Home News
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Staff Report
75.3 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Villagers advised to practice ‘social distancing’ due to COVID-19

The Sumter County Health Department is advising “social distancing” in response to concerns about the Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Walker tells of scary encounter with golf cart

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, tells of a near miss with a golf cart while she was out walking with companions.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

How does this happen?

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says forget about the yard ornaments. There is a bigger eyesore in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters scramble to battle brush fire off South Street

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue were called to battle a brush fire Wednesday night.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Nancy A. (Blajeski) Van Rooy

Nancy Van Rooy volunteered as an usher at Sharon L Morse Performing Arts Center and the Savannah Center.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Read More Business

Villagers advised to practice ‘social distancing’ due to COVID-19

The Sumter County Health Department is advising “social distancing” in response to concerns about the Coronavirus.

“Specifically, older individuals are at higher risk for more serious outcomes related to this infection. While the Centers for Disease Control guidance specifically mentions actions that should take place when there is evidence of community spread, there is an opportunity in communities which have large populations of seniors, to take proactive steps to reduce the risk of disease transmission. Sumter County has among the largest, if not the largest, density of seniors in the United States,” said Director Sumter County Health Department  Sanford D. Zelnick.

The Villages makes up the vast majority of the county’s population.

At present, there are no cases of Coronavirus in Sumter County.

“This is an evolving situation, however, which is likely to change,” Zelnick said. “Contact tracing of suspected cases is likely to miss people because it is difficult to know and find everyone who may have come into contact with the sick person. If Coronavirus were to spread at a large event, the opportunity for primary prevention (preventing disease before it occurs), would have already passed.”

In Florida, case counts of novel Coronavirus continue to increase. At present, there are 14 cases of COVID-19 among Florida residents, reported by the Florida Department of Health.

Seniors who have serious medical conditions, such as heart or lung disease, Type II Diabetes, or conditions reflective of weakened immunity are at higher risk.

“They can make decisions, though, that may improve their risk. They should consider postponing participation in large scale social events, particularly those events held indoors with multiple close contacts (crowds). Everyone can help reduce the risk of community spread, until the magnitude and severity of this infection are more widely known and understood,” Zelnick said.

The following actions are recommended:

People should not plan to attend in-person events if they are sick.
Maintain attendance records with contact information at events.
Encourage frequent handwashing, have hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent  alcohol available and avoid shaking hands
Practice respiratory etiquette. Cover coughs and sneezes
Encourage influenza vaccination.
The Florida Department of Health has established a call center for general questions at (866) 779-6121, which is staffed at all times. Specific questions may be directed to the Sumter County Health Department at (352) 569-3102. 

Related Articles

Crime

Haciendas of Mission Hills woman arrested in second shoplifting incident

A Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills woman has been arrested in a second shoplifting incident.
Read more
Crime

Sheriff’s office investigating vehicle burglaries at Buffalo Glen

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vehicle burglaries at the Buffalo Glen Softball Complex in The Villages.
Read more
News

Sumter County incumbent pours $5,000 into his own campaign fund

An incumbent Sumter County commissioner has poured $5,000 of his own money into his campaign fund.
Read more
News

Fear of Coronavirus outbreak raises possibility of canceling Leesburg Bikefest

Leesburg’s Bikefest is a month and a half away but with fears of the Coronavirus quickly spreading, one city commissioner has raised the possibility of canceling the upcoming highly popular event.
Read more
Crime

Continental Country Club man arrested after altercation with woman

A Continental Country Club man was arrested after an altercation with a woman at his home in the Wildwood development.
Read more
News

Villagers proudly watch Eaglets testing their wings

Riders in golf carts, walkers, and even golfers along the Springdale walking/exercise trail near Briarwood Executive Golf Course stopped and watched as our resident Bald Eaglets tried out their wings. Villages-News.com's Ron Clark has been watching the nest.
Read more
Crime

Woman ‘twitching’ while pumping gas arrested after traffic stop in Wildwood 

A woman who was “twitching” while pumping gas was arrested after a traffic stop in Wildwood.
Read more
Staff Report

Latest Posts

News

Villagers advised to practice ‘social distancing’ due to COVID-19

The Sumter County Health Department is advising “social distancing” in response to concerns about the Coronavirus.
Read more
Crime

Haciendas of Mission Hills woman arrested in second shoplifting incident

A Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills woman has been arrested in a second shoplifting incident.
Read more
Crime

Sheriff’s office investigating vehicle burglaries at Buffalo Glen

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vehicle burglaries at the Buffalo Glen Softball Complex in The Villages.
Read more
News

Sumter County incumbent pours $5,000 into his own campaign fund

An incumbent Sumter County commissioner has poured $5,000 of his own money into his campaign fund.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Haciendas of Mission Hills woman arrested in second shoplifting incident

A Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills woman has been arrested in a second shoplifting incident.
Read more
Crime

Sheriff’s office investigating vehicle burglaries at Buffalo Glen

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vehicle burglaries at the Buffalo Glen Softball Complex in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Congressman Webster calls for prioritized resources for Florida residents

Congressman Webster is calling on the Trump Administration for prioritized resources for Florida's uniquely at-risk population when it comes to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Haciendas of Mission Hills woman arrested in second shoplifting incident

A Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills woman has been arrested in a second shoplifting incident.
Read more
Crime

Sheriff’s office investigating vehicle burglaries at Buffalo Glen

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vehicle burglaries at the Buffalo Glen Softball Complex in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,020FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,033FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
scattered clouds
75.3 ° F
78 °
73 °
53 %
1.9mph
40 %
Wed
79 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
74 °

Follow us on Instagram