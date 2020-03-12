Search
Thursday, March 12, 2020
Keep up the good work Ed McGinty

To the Editor:

I admire and celebrate Ed’s willingness and courage to reflect his (and that of many others) opinion of Donald (wanta-be-president) Trump. Keep up the good work Ed.

Harold Williams
Village of Ferandina

 

Watch live coverage of the PGA Tour's Players' Championship

Follow us on Instagram