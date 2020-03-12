Keep up the good work Ed McGinty

To the Editor:
I admire and celebrate Ed’s willingness and courage to reflect his (and that of many others) opinion of Donald (wanta-be-president) Trump. Keep up the good work Ed.
Harold Williams
Village of Ferandina
