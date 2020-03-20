Search
Friday, March 20, 2020
Staff Report
82.2 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Highly popular chain of restaurants in The Villages closes amid COVID-19 scare

All three of the Cody’s Original Roadhouse restaurants in The Villages have temporarily closed their doors in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus is a lung eater

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a warning about the Coronavirus.
Letters to the Editor

War of the Worlds

A Village of Pinellas resident compares the COVID-19 crisis to the infamous “War of the Worlds” broadcast.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg Police officer lauded for talking man down from atop parking garage

A Leesburg Police officer is being praised for helping a man who was threatening to end his life Sunday night.
Obituaries

Obituaries

John Wendell “Jack” Hill

Jack Hill enjoyed golfing, trips in the R.V., excursions with the Mustang Club, and poker with his neighbors. He also belonged to the Kentucky Club.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

DeSantis activates emergency bridge loan program to help small businesses

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. 
John Wendell "Jack" Hill

John Hill

John Wendell “Jack” Hill passed peacefully from this life at Lady Lake Specialty Care on March 17, 2020. He was born in Logan, West Virginia, on July 26, 1938. His family later moved to Newport, Kentucky where he graduated from Campbell County High School. He then went on to receive an Education Degree from Eastern Kentucky University. He was a member of ROTC and Pershing Rifles. Upon graduation, he was commissioned into the Army. He served on active duty for seven years completing tours in Germany and Vietnam. He then returned to EKU to earn a Master’s Degree in Education.

He moved to Cincinnati, where he continued to serve in the military as a reservist with the 2075th USARF School and rose to the rank of Lt. Colonel. At one point he was the Assistant Commandant of the unit. He also taught Industrial Technology at Mason and Princeton High Schools.

On the advice of his Army Buddy, Col. Jim Snow, in 1998 he purchased a lot in The Villages, FL sight unseen! In 2004, upon retiring from teaching, Jack and his wife, Betty, moved to The Villages. He enjoyed golfing, trips in the R.V., excursions with the Mustang Club, and poker with his neighbors. He also belonged to the Kentucky Club.

Jack was a member of The Grand Lodge of KY, F. & A. M., The Louisville-DeMolay Commandery No. 12 Knights Templar, Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Free Masonry, SJ, USA, Disabled American Veterans, and The Vietnam Veterans Club.

He is survived by Betty, his wife of 42 years. He also has three daughters: Jacqueline Jordan (St. Louis), Paisley Higgins (Jim) (Walton-Verona, KY), and Betsy Chance (Philip Doan) (Lebanon, OH). His sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Fred Theler (The Villages, FL). He has many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews throughout the U.S. His 97 year old mother-in-law, Carolyn Congleton (Barbourville, KY), along with his sister-in-law’s, and their families.

Jack had a strong work ethic. He had a great sense of humor and made us all laugh. Who could forget him coming down the spiral staircase on his 40th birthday wearing his swim fins and snorkel? His Ohio neighbors nicknamed him “Jack Travolta”. He is greatly missed. “At Ease, Soldier”. Rest in Peace.

The family wishes to thank Lady Lake Specialty Care and Cornerstone Hospice for their loving care. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to: Michael J. Fox Foundation, P. O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014; Operation Shoebox The Villages, c/o Camille Gieck, 17481 SE 76th Flintlock Terr., The Villages, FL 32162; Villages Cornerstone Hospice House, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778; or charity of your choice.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Follow us on Instagram