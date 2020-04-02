Barbara Ann Stewart joined Our Lord March 31, 2020.

She was born July 5, 1939 in Grand Rapids, MI to Erwin and Mildred VanShoten. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Catholic Central High School in Grand Rapids. She was a State of Michigan employee before retiring and moving to The Villages, FL in 1992. She attended St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in The Villages where she served as a Pro Life Committee Administrator for 20 years.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Emery C Stewart, Jr.; sons, Daniel J. Stewart (Jody Stewart) and William E, Stewart; daughter, Kathy L. Stewart; sister Carol Hankins (Don Hankins); brother-in-law, Don Kozminski; grandchildren, Dylan E. Stewart, 10 and Mikaela K. Stewart, 8 and many other loved ones in our large family.

Special thanks to friends, family members and neighbors for all their assistance in Barbara’s battle for life. Barbara was a loving mother, wife and an adored grandmother who loved children. Heaven has received a wonderful gift with her arrival there, reuniting her with her parents and sister, Marilyn Kozminski.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date as we get through these difficult times.