Thursday, April 2, 2020
Jim Cheesman
Villagers react to decision to shut down pickleball courts due to COVID-19

Villagers are reacting to the decision to shut down pickleball and tennis courts due to concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus.
Unwarranted criticism of golf in The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident says a Letter to the Editor offered undeserved criticism of golf in The Villages.
Golf carts vs. walkers

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges safety for those getting off the couch and walking.
31-year-old victim of Leesburg shooting dies at Ocala hospital

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man dead.
Barbara Ann Stewart

Barbara Stewart was a State of Michigan employee before retiring and moving to The Villages, FL in 1992.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Publix allowing some employees to wear gloves and masks amid COVID-19 outbreak

Florida's largest grocery store chain is allowing some of its employees to take extra precautions against the Coronavirus.
Barbara Stewart

Barbara Ann Stewart joined Our Lord March 31, 2020.

She was born July 5, 1939 in Grand Rapids, MI to Erwin and Mildred VanShoten. She attended St. Mary's Catholic Church and Catholic Central High School in Grand Rapids. She was a State of Michigan employee before retiring and moving to The Villages, FL in 1992. She attended St. Timothy's Catholic Church in The Villages where she served as a Pro Life Committee Administrator for 20 years.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Emery C Stewart, Jr.; sons, Daniel J. Stewart (Jody Stewart) and William E, Stewart; daughter, Kathy L. Stewart; sister Carol Hankins (Don Hankins); brother-in-law, Don Kozminski; grandchildren, Dylan E. Stewart, 10 and Mikaela K. Stewart, 8 and many other loved ones in our large family.

Special thanks to friends, family members and neighbors for all their assistance in Barbara's battle for life. Barbara was a loving mother, wife and an adored grandmother who loved children. Heaven has received a wonderful gift with her arrival there, reuniting her with her parents and sister, Marilyn Kozminski.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date as we get through these difficult times.

The traits Of Trump

Lady Lake resident Hugo Buchanan, writing in an Opinion piece, criticizes President Trump's "leadership" during a time of national crisis.
Read more
31-year-old victim of Leesburg shooting dies at Ocala hospital

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man dead.
Suspect sought in theft of bicycle at Lake Sumter Landing

A man who stole a bicycle at Lake Sumter Landing is being sought by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
Read more
