Recreation News published again this week despite no activities on horizon

The Recreation News was published again on Thursday despite the cessation of activities for the foreseeable future in The Villages.

A 16-page edition edition of the Recreation News was published in Thursday’s home delivery copies of The Villages Daily Sun.

The Recreation News is funded by amenity fees paid for by residents to the tune of more than $800,000 per year. Recreation activities have been drastically reduced in The Villages due to fears of the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Recreation News typically includes a long list of meetings and activities of the many clubs in The Villages. Those clubs are no longer meeting due to Coronavirus concerns. This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order.

Swimming pools and dog parks are closed in The Villages. Recreation activities have ground to a halt, with the exception of golf.

Print copies of the Recreation News are only available through the paid circulation of the Daily Sun. Recreation centers are closed so free copies are no longer available for pickup there.

This week’s edition of Recreation News, devoid of club listings, included features like “Get in a Workout With Outdoor Exercise Devices” and “Yard Work, Cleaning the Garage Can Keep You Moving.” It also featured a two-page photo spread on bird watching and Florida nature. Filler in the back of the publication featured adds for e-billing, trail fees and hurricane protection advice.

Several elected officials in The Villages have questioned the value of the print version of Recreation News, particularly since it has no recycling value anymore. They contend it would make more sense to have a searchable, online-friendly version of Recreation News to make available to residents.