Phyllis A. Demopoulos, 92, of Summerfield, Florida passed away April 8, 2020 at her Summerfield, FL home. She was the wife of George Demopoulos for 70 years.

Phyllis was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan a daughter of the late Jack and Alice Wilson.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, George Demopoulos and sons, Frank W. Demopoulos of Summerfield, FL and James W Demopoulos of St. Claire Shores, MI.

A private prayer service was held followed by interment in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.