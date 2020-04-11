79.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 11, 2020
type here...
Home Obituaries
Saturday, April 11, 2020
Staff Report
79.5 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

82-year-old Villages bicyclist dies of injuries suffered in crash

An 82-year-old Villages bicyclist was killed as the result of an accident Friday afternoon in the Village of De La Vista.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Are Villagers wasting Coronavirus tests?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders out loud if Villagers are wasting Coronavirus tests.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Pandemic inconvenient for Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident argues that for President Trump this pandemic has proven only to be an inconvenience.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg man nabbed after allegedly trying to burglarize businesses and vehicle

Leesburg Police arrested a man late Tuesday night who allegedly was attempting to burglarize two downtown businesses and a vehicle.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Phyllis A. Demopoulos

Phyllis Demopoulos was the wife of George Demopoulos for 70 years.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Two major grocery store chains in The Villages shutting down for Easter

Two of the three major chain grocery stores in The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area will close for Easter.
Read more
Read More Business

Phyllis A. Demopoulos

Staff Report

Phyllis A. Demopoulos, 92, of Summerfield, Florida passed away April 8, 2020 at her Summerfield, FL home. She was the wife of George Demopoulos for 70 years.

Phyllis was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan a daughter of the late Jack and Alice Wilson.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, George  Demopoulos and sons, Frank W. Demopoulos of Summerfield, FL and James W Demopoulos of St. Claire Shores, MI.

A private prayer service was held followed by interment in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

Obituaries

Robert D. Warner

Robert Warner was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking.
Read more
Obituaries

Douglas Gene Uppena

Doug Uppena enjoyed golf, walking, golf, bicycling and golf.
Read more
Obituaries

Catherine Bell Pasnisin

Cathy Pasnisin was born in Belfast, Ireland, and emigrated to America with her mother Alice at age 16. She became a New Jersey Girl until her retirement and relocation to The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

John Allen Mehaffey

Jack Mehaffey was a benefactor to developmentally disabled people and victims of mental illnesses. The family stated, “Service to others was his passion.”
Read more
Obituaries

Donna Kay Slider

Donna Slider and her husband, Vic, retired in 2007 and moved to The Villages, where Donna almost immediately took over the job of Kitchen Manager of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. They traveled extensively, played golf, joined numerous social organizations and made many lifelong friends.
Read more
Obituaries

Bobbie K. King

Bob King started spending his winters in The Villages in 1999. He spent much time traveling the U.S. and world, managing Iowa caucuses, tending to his former farm in Bluegrass, Iowa, investigating his genealogy and ancestors, and, most importantly, spending time with family and friends.
Read more
Obituaries

Richard B. Dodge

As the City of St. Petersburg (FL) administrator, Rick Dodge led the efforts to attract the Salvador Dali Museum, a major league baseball park, and win an expansion franchise, the Tampa Bay Rays.
Read more
Staff Report

Latest Posts

Obituaries

Phyllis A. Demopoulos

Phyllis Demopoulos was the wife of George Demopoulos for 70 years.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Are Villagers wasting Coronavirus tests?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders out loud if Villagers are wasting Coronavirus tests.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Pandemic inconvenient for Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident argues that for President Trump this pandemic has proven only to be an inconvenience.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Man claims he was unfairly fired by The Villages Grown

A manager claims he was suddenly fired by The Villages Grown. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Confusion reigns over UF Health COVID-19 testing site at polo fields

Confusion continued to linger Friday as Villagers still had unanswered questions – and nowhere to get answers – about the now-shuttered Coronavirus testing site at the polo fields.
Read more
News

Three more succumb to COVID-19 as tri-county death toll hits 14

Three more area residents – two from Sumter County and one from Lake County – have died as a result of the Coronavirus, bringing the total in the tri-county area to 14.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Arrogant UF Health failed miserably in handling of Villages COVID-19 testing site

UF Health’s decision to put Coronavirus research among asymptomatic patients ahead of seniors like Carol Lynch truly needing testing is appalling at best.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Bandits enjoy Target shopping spree after ripping off wallet at Fresh Market

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who ripped off a woman’s wallet at a high-end Villages grocery store and then went on a shopping spree.
Read more
Crime

Villages server with suspended license popped on DUI charge again

A longtime local server who lives in The Villages was jailed late Thursday night on a drunk driving charge for the second time in five months.
Read more
Read More Crime

Want email updates?

Subscribe

Follow us on social

49,719FansLike
3,420FollowersFollow
2,252FollowersFollow
The Villages
clear sky
79.5 ° F
83 °
76 °
42 %
2.9mph
1 %
Sat
86 °
Sun
89 °
Mon
92 °
Tue
90 °
Wed
85 °

Follow us on Instagram

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment