type here...
Subscribe to our email newsletter

The Villages seeking injunction against rogue sales agents doing ‘irreparable harm’

Meta Minton

Properties of The Villages is seeking an injunction against rogue sales agents it claims are doing “irreparable harm” to the powerful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Properties of The Villages on Friday fired its latest legal salvo in the David vs. Goliath battle being waged in U.S. District Court in Ocala.

In addition, Properties of The Villages has cast a wider net for the defecting sales representatives who have joined original rogue agents Christopher Day and Jason Kranz, founders of KD Premier Realty LLC.

Christopher Day, center, is a founder of KD Premier Realty.

Kelly Shipes

Among those newly named in the lawsuit is Kelly Shipes, who announced on Jan. 10 her departure from Properties of The Villages. Shipes, a former college volleyball star, was subsequently informed her services as a coach were no longer needed at The Villages Charter School.

Also named in the lawsuit are Day’s former assistants, Toni McChesney and Kathleen Roth.

Properties of The Villages, according to court documents, claims that Day and Kranz have violated their independent contractor agreements and as a result Properties of The Villages “has suffered, and will continue to suffer, irreparable harm by reason of the competitive nature of the business.”

A key provision in the Properties of The Villages contract with its salespeople is the 24-month non-compete clause.

Jason Kranz

Properties of The Villages claims that the upstarts have tried to lure away former sales colleagues as well as potential homebuyers. The Villages also alleges that Kranz and Day walked out the door with proprietary information, “including but not limited  to Properties of The Villages’ customer records, business plans, forecasts, customer lists, financial information, product specifications, purchasing records, prospect lists, and other unique customer information to be used for legitimate business purposes only.”

The lawsuit claims the rogue salespeople have “acted willfully, maliciously, and in bad faith.” It is seeking “compensatory and punitive damages in an amount to be determined at trial, together with interest.”

Kranz and Day have launched a counter assault, claiming Properties of The Villages “misclassified” the sales representatives as independent contractors when there were, in fact, employees. 

The Properties of The Villages sales office at Lake Sumter Landing is closed due to the Coronavirus crisis.

Nine trolleys were sitting idle Saturday at Lake Sumter Landing.

It is not known how the Coronavirus has impacted home sales in The Villages. The trolleys are not running, the sales centers are closed to foot traffic and the door has been slammed on open houses. Properties of The Villages is keeping a stiff upper lip, running full-page ads in The Villages Daily Sun filled with frothy language and floor plans. Gone are the smiling salespeople and open houses.

Related Articles

News

Rogue Villages sales representatives claim they were employees not contractors

A group of rogue former sales representatives for The Villages is claiming they were employees and not independent contractors working for the powerful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Charter school volleyball coach spiked after leaving Villages sales force

The volleyball coach at The Villages Charter School has been ousted after leaving The Properties of The Villages sales force.
Read more
News

The Villages alleges rogue salespeople stole customer information

The Villages is alleging salespeople who went rogue still have sensitive spreadsheets containing customer information important to the highly successful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more

Top Story

News

The Villages seeking injunction against rogue sales agents doing ‘irreparable harm’

Properties of The Villages is seeking an injunction against rogue sales agents it claims are doing “irreparable harm” to the powerful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Newly Hatched Sandhill Crane Colt

Check out this newly hatched sandhill crane colt stick its head out of the feathers of the adult. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Opening of restaurants in The Villages

A Village of Alhambra resident warns we ought to be cautious about re-opening restaurants in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Woman arrested after pretending to scan items in self-checkout at Wal-Mart

A woman was arrested after pretending to scan items in the self-checkout lane at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Long line of customers outside Sam’s Club in Lady Lake

A long line of customers waited Friday morning outside Sam’s Club in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Judith Pettigrew Gilbert

Judi Gilbert was athletic, fun loving and an outdoor lady. She was passionate in all her endeavors and did things with the heart of an intelligent child.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

49,802FansLike
3,430FollowersFollow
2,279FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
73.5 ° F
75.2 °
72 °
78 %
1.3mph
1 %
Sun
88 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
74 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment