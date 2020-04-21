type here...
Jay Cunningham

Staff Report

Jay Cunningham

Jay Cunningham passed away on April 18, 2020 at The Willows in The Villages, Florida at the age of 82.

Jay was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 5th, 1937 to the late Amaza and James Cunningham. He graduated from Mount Carmel High School with the class of 1955 in Chicago.  Jay served in the Marine Corps as an expert rifleman in Camp Pendleton, California. He then continued his education and went to college at Arizona State University and met his bride, Sharon Schumacher. They married in 1963 in Chicago, Illinois and were married for 57 years.

Jay worked as a stockbroker for Morgan Stanley for almost 40 years in Chicago. He enjoyed playing softball, bowling, traveling, attending car shows, fixing anything and making his grandchildren laugh.

He was also actively involved with many clubs including Isaac Walton League, Jaycee’s, Knights of Columbus, Clyde Tech, The Bond Club of Chicago and Security Traders Association of Chicago.

Jay was a kind and caring man and will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Sharon Cunningham and three children, daughter-in-law and son-in-laws: Caley and Richard Fish, Connie and Mark Lutgens, and Craig and Melissa Cunningham. Sisters and brother:  Colleen Cunningham, LaDonna Cunningham and Miles Cunningham. He is Papa to Lauren, Allison, Caroline, Leah, Laine, Luke, Cole, Caitlin, Claire and Cooper, and to so many others whose lives he touched.

Due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a traditional funeral, viewing or gathering. We intend to schedule a future memorial service or celebration of life party in his honor in the coming months.  In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America 322 Eighth Ave, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or go to www.alzfdn.org.

