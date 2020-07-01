type here...
Let’s imagine a few things about Joe Biden

John Shewchuk

Imagine.

Imagine if Joe Biden was color blind when he said this about Barack Obama, “You got the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy.”  Really Joe?  After all these years, Obama is the “first” African American to attain these four criteria?  Come on man.

Imagine if Joe Biden will be an “equal opportunity” employer instead of picking a VP running mate based on gender.  Didn’t MLK’s “I Have A Dream” speech advocate the content of one’s character above all else?

Imagine if Joe Biden didn’t publicly admit to a quid-pro-quo style funding demand that was contingent upon the firing of a Ukraine prosecutor investigating his son Hunter.  If he did, would that qualify as a lying dog-faced pony soldier? 

Imagine if Hunter Biden will publicly support his dad’s candidacy as proudly as Trump’s family members do.  If Hunter talks about his dad’s leadership qualities, will he choose truth over facts?

Imagine if, after 40 years of awesome public service, Joe Biden improved “your” life.  What part of your life would that be?

Imagine if there was someone who actually knows which state he is in at any given moment.  Imagine someone who has a proven record of accomplishments.  More importantly, imagine if this person advocates law & order, appreciates the police, affirms that all lives matter, supports the Constitution, and protects the 1st and 2nd Amendments.  Imagine life without them.

John Shewchuk is a resident of the Village of Calumet Grove.

