Acid-taking Summerfield man jailed after gal pal reports bamboo stick attack

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Wednesday morning after his live-in lady friend called Marion County sheriff’s deputies for help.

The woman claimed that 35-year-old Louis Earl Irmo had taken approximately 16 “hits” of “acid” and “was not acting right.” She said Irmo became violent, hit her with a bamboo stick and threw her cell phone on the ground twice in an effort break it, a sheriff’s office report states.

Deputies eventually made contact with Irmo and after being read his rights, he denied hitting the woman and couldn’t explain how her phone was broken. But he did admit to taking acid and having a verbal altercation with the woman, the report says.

Irmo, who lives on SE 160th Lane Rd. in Summerfield, was then taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with domestic battery and obstructing justice. He was being held on $1,000 bond and is due in court Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges, jail records show.

Irmo is no stranger to the Marion County legal system, having also been arrested in October 2018 following a violent altercation over food. In that incident, a 75-year-old man told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that Irmo had pushed him and caused him to fall. He said Irmo became upset with him when he refused to give him money for food but instead offered to take him out for a meal.