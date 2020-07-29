type here...
Home Obituaries

Patricia Anne “Pat” McIntyre

Staff Report

Patricia McIntire

Patricia Anne “Pat” McIntyre, 85, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Brooklyn, NY and Coral Springs, FL, much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on July 20, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Pat was preceded in death by her children, Patty Ann, Ricky, and Joanne. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard; daughter Susan (husband Niall); son, Edward (wife Beth), her six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Pat will be remembered for her big smile, generous heart, warm nature, and love for her extended family. Funeral services are being held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5740 S. Pine Avenue, Ocala, FL 34480 on Friday, 31 July 2020, at 11.00 a.m. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St Jude’s Hospital (Memorial Donation to Pat McIntyre Fund) or the American Kidney Fund.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Lori Ann Burke

Lori Burke was a professional ice skater who started with the Ice Follies and also skated in many other shows, including Peggy Fleming's "An Evening on Ice".
Read more
Obituaries

Henry Wood

Poncho Wood was the former owner of Poncho’s Construction in Osceola and Orange counties.
Read more
Obituaries

Joan Ann Jones

Joan Jones enjoyed her later retirement years residing in the Village of Chatham. It was here where she met her current husband, William E. (Bill) Jones Jr.
Read more
Obituaries

Joy Elaine Nutter

Joy Nutter was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Buttonwood Heights Social Club, Operation Shoebox, Marshall University Club, Classic Kart Club, and the West Virginia Club. 
Read more
Obituaries

Roger Heyrman

Roger Heyrman was a proud veteran of the United States Navy.
Read more
Obituaries

James Guy Horner

Jim Horner loved golfing, working in the garden and flower beds, spending time with his family and friends, playing a variety of musical instruments with family and friends and cuddling his furry best friend, Lulu.
Read more
Obituaries

Nicholas Martucci

Nick Martucci was active in various organizations in The Villages. He was a true charmer who never met a person he couldn't spend an hour conversing with ... enjoying every minute.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villagers surprised at notices from SECO about landscaping at their homes

Villagers say they have been surprised at notices from SECO Energy about landscaping at their homes which has been deemed to be too close to equipment.
Read more
News

Villager in golf cart dies after collision with SUV

A Villager who had been traveling in a golf cart died after a collision with an SUV.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sandhill Crane Colt Getting Ready For Takeoff

Check out this sandhill crane colt testing its wings in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Green Heron With Fish At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this green heron that just caught a fish at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Osprey Near Palmer Legends Country Club

This osprey was spotted in a tree near Palmer Legends Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Sheriff Farmer’s endorsement of incumbents for county commission

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, questions Sheriff Farmer’s decision to make endorsements in the Sumter Commission races.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Publix at Trailwinds Village on target for late August opening

The Publix grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood is on target for a late August opening.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Prescription fraud at CVS in The Villages leads to cache of wigs, cash and bogus IDs

A prescription fraud case at a CVS Pharmacy in The Villages led to the discovery of a treasure trove of wigs, cash, pills and bogus driver’s licenses.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Regis Philbin’s lifestyle changes

Regis Philbin held the Guinness Book of World Records title for the most time spent in front of a television camera. Philbin died last week and late in life he pondered some of his lifestyle choices. Dr. Gabe Mirkin has details.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Firefighters tackle Village of Piedmont gas leak blamed on lightning strike

Marion County and Villages firefighters scrambled to a gas leak in The Villages on Tuesday night that was blamed on a lightning strike.
Read more
News

Villagers surprised at notices from SECO about landscaping at their homes

Villagers say they have been surprised at notices from SECO Energy about landscaping at their homes which has been deemed to be too close to equipment.
Read more
News

Villager in golf cart dies after collision with SUV

A Villager who had been traveling in a golf cart died after a collision with an SUV.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Sheriff Farmer’s endorsement of incumbents for county commission

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, questions Sheriff Farmer’s decision to make endorsements in the Sumter Commission races.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We need leaders who will help get COVID-19 under control

A Village of Sanibel resident says Floridians need help getting “this damn virus under control.” Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Can’t we be kind?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident says he’s tired of all the bitterness in this country.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Prescription fraud at CVS in The Villages leads to cache of wigs, cash and bogus IDs

A prescription fraud case at a CVS Pharmacy in The Villages led to the discovery of a treasure trove of wigs, cash, pills and bogus driver’s licenses.
Read more
Crime

Oakland Hills man arrested after marijuana found during traffic stop

An Oakland Hills man was arrested after marijuana was found in his van during a traffic stop.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man jailed after attack over spoon for his breakfast cereal

A Lady Lake man was jailed after an attack on his lady friend who didn’t give him a spoon for his breakfast cereal.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,942FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,559FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
80.4 ° F
81 °
79 °
83 %
1.3mph
1 %
Wed
91 °
Thu
92 °
Fri
93 °
Sat
96 °
Sun
93 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment