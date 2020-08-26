Sumter Commission honors League of Women Voters with proclamation

The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County was honored this week by the Sumter County Commission.

The Commission presented a proclamation for National Women’s Suffrage Month to members of the League of Women Voters, American Association of University Women, Sisters of Suffragists and the Southern Christian Leadership Foundation.

League of Women Voters President Beth Hicks reminded those in attendance at the Commission meeting that the first proclamation for the 19th Amendment was proclaimed and fought for during a pandemic similar to the COVID-19 crisis. The 19th Amendment to the Constitution prohibits states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to United States citizens on the basis of sex.