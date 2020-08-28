Gloria Monopoli, 88, of Leesburg, and formerly of The Villages, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.

Born in Lewiston, Maine, she moved to The Villages in the 1990s from Massachusetts and most recently to Lake Port Square in Leesburg. She received her Master’s Degree in Counseling Psychology and applied that as a School Nurse and Community College faculty member. Gloria was also a former President of The Nurses Club in The Villages.

She is survived by her 3 sons, Michael Monopoli of Boston, MA, Tom Monopoli of Lakeland, FL, Paul Monopoli of Brewster, MA; brother, Donald Gurney of Eugene, OR; 2 sisters, Joanne Iverson of Lakewood, CA, Marylou Cayo of Orange, CA; and her granddaughter, Rebecca Monopoli of Lakeland, FL. A Graveside Service will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at a later date and time.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Haven of Lake and Sumter Counties.