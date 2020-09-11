Friday, September 11, 2020
81.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villager convicted of fraud found in violation of deed compliance

Meta Minton

A Villager convicted of fraud has been found in violation of deed compliance due to overgrown grass and weeds at her home in The Villages.

The home located at 401 Fuentez Ave. in the Village of De La Vista was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors.

The home, owned by Joyce Tolan, is in foreclosure with Bank of America. She and her late husband purchased the villa in 1995 for $83,900. The utilities at the home have been turned off. The property preservation company working for Bank of America has been unresponsive to contacts from Community Standards.

The grass is overgrown at this home at 401 Fuentez Ave.

A complaint was received by Community Standards on July 19 regarding overgrown grass and weeds at the home. The board voted to give Tolan three days to bring the property into compliance. If she fails to do so, she will be fined $250 each time the District is forced to service the property.

Joyce Tolan

Tolan was arrested June 13, 2019 at Village Ford in Belleview after she presented a falsified driver’s license with the name “Barbara Brooks.” Tolan had been mailed the fraudulent driver’s license by her “Syrian boyfriend” who instructed her to present it when she picked up a vehicle he had ordered from the dealership, according to an arrest report from the Belleview Police Department. He told her the vehicle would be delivered to her home, but the dealership instead called her and asked to sign paperwork at the dealership. That is where she was arrested on fraud charges. The real “Barbara Brooks” was contacted and said she wanted to press charges. She said she had received several calls from dealerships in which fraudulent purchases had been attempted with her identity.

Tolan spent a month in the Marion County Jail and was placed on probation for four years. She was assessed fines and court costs, but never paid them, according to Marion County Court records. A collection agency has been contacted by the court to attempt to recover the money from Tolan.

This house at 401 Fuentez Ave. is in foreclosure.

In a letter filed in Sumter County Court in a separate civil matter, Tolan detailed her financial difficulties.   

Her husband passed away in 2016 and she claimed she “didn’t receive any money for four to five months,” according to the court document.

The 77-year-old said she soon found herself past due on her mortgage, amenity fees, water and trash bills in The Villages.

“I haven’t had a working refrigerator, dishwasher since last year. I have no extra money for a much needed roof and A/C system that are starting to give me issues,” she said in the letter.

Related Articles

News

CDD 2 supervisor contends residents feeling ‘betrayed’ after Hacienda deal

A Community Development District 2 supervisor contends residents are feeling “betrayed” after a deal to provide the Developer with nearly 300 amenity contracts for future apartment dwellers at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.
Read more
News

Villager’s death without apparent will leaves her property in limbo

A Villager’s death without an apparent will has left her property in limbo.
Read more
News

Officials wrangling with mortgage company over abandoned villa in The Villages

Officials are wrangling with a mortgage company over an abandoned villa in The Villages.
Read more
Health

5 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county area tops 18,000 cases

Five more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area topped 18,000 cases of the fast-spreading and deadly virus.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ adult daughter arrested after K-9 alerts on her vehicle

The adult daughter of a couple in The Villages arrested after a K-9 alerted on her vehicle which was pulled over for erratic driving.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested after allegedly switching pricetag from dog food to Transformer toys

A suspected thief was  arrested after allegedly switching a pricetag from dog food to Transformer toys at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

CDD 2 supervisor contends residents feeling ‘betrayed’ after Hacienda deal

A Community Development District 2 supervisor contends residents are feeling “betrayed” after a deal to provide the Developer with nearly 300 amenity contracts for future apartment dwellers at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Pair Of Bald Eagles

Check out this pair of bald eagles spotted in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Huge Alligator on the Hillsborough Trail

Check out this huge alligator spotted on the Hillsborough Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Wood Storks and Buzzards near Lake Deaton Plaza

Check out these wood storks and buzzards by the pond near Lake Deaton Plaza. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Who is to blame for restaurants closing in The Villages?

Who is to blame for the recent restaurant closings in The Villages? A Village of Summerhill resident offers a theory in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Duke Energy Florida announces plan to reduce residential rates

Duke Energy Florida customers can expect to see lower bills in 2021.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Traffic control

Columnist Barry Evans looks at the evolution of the traffic signal and he wonders out loud why traffic engineers in Sumter County are so left-turn oriented.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villager convicted of fraud found in violation of deed compliance

A Villager convicted of fraud has been found in violation of deed compliance due to overgrown grass and weeds at her home in The Villages.
Read more
News

CDD 2 supervisor contends residents feeling ‘betrayed’ after Hacienda deal

A Community Development District 2 supervisor contends residents are feeling “betrayed” after a deal to provide the Developer with nearly 300 amenity contracts for future apartment dwellers at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Who is to blame for restaurants closing in The Villages?

Who is to blame for the recent restaurant closings in The Villages? A Village of Summerhill resident offers a theory in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What Donald Trump’s re-election will mean for Social Security and Medicare

A reader from Wildwood, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his prediction of what President Trump will do to Social Security and Medicare if he is re-elected.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Now is the time to panic

A Village of Tall Trees resident contends that “now is the time to panic,” when it comes to COVID-19. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ adult daughter arrested after K-9 alerts on her vehicle

The adult daughter of a couple in The Villages arrested after a K-9 alerted on her vehicle which was pulled over for erratic driving.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested after allegedly switching pricetag from dog food to Transformer toys

A suspected thief was  arrested after allegedly switching a pricetag from dog food to Transformer toys at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,238FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,627FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
81.2 ° F
82.4 °
81 °
88 %
2.9mph
1 %
Sat
87 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
90 °
Tue
89 °
Wed
79 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment