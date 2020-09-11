Friday, September 11, 2020
81.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

Meta Minton

Heather Saunders

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.

A 65-year-old neighbor was sitting in a swing with a 69-year-old neighbor in the front yard of her home this past Sunday night on Camelia Court on the Historic Side of The Villages when 32-year-old Heather Saunders came at them in an “aggressive manner,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Saunders “racked” the shotgun and dared the women to call the police. The women ran into the house and took cover by the cabinets on the kitchen floor.

Police officers arrived on the scene and at gunpoint ordered Saunders to put down the black Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun. The shotgun and its ammunition were seized by the police. Saunders was handcuffed and she was found to be in possession of two pocket knives, one in her boot and the other in the pocket of her jeans. Saunders began crying and told police she was not going to hurt the women. The North Carolina native appeared to be “extremely intoxicated.”

Saunders’ father told police she had come home from a gun range and was unloading the shotgun.

Sauders remains free on $10,000 bond. A condition of her bond calls for Saunders to have no contact with the neighbors at whom she allegedly pointed the shotgun.

Related Articles

News

Villager convicted of fraud found in violation of deed compliance

A Villager convicted of fraud has been found in violation of deed compliance due to overgrown grass and weeds at her home in The Villages.
Read more
News

CDD 2 supervisor contends residents feeling ‘betrayed’ after Hacienda deal

A Community Development District 2 supervisor contends residents are feeling “betrayed” after a deal to provide the Developer with nearly 300 amenity contracts for future apartment dwellers at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
News

Villager’s death without apparent will leaves her property in limbo

A Villager’s death without an apparent will has left her property in limbo.
Read more
News

Officials wrangling with mortgage company over abandoned villa in The Villages

Officials are wrangling with a mortgage company over an abandoned villa in The Villages.
Read more
Health

5 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county area tops 18,000 cases

Five more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the tri-county area topped 18,000 cases of the fast-spreading and deadly virus.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ adult daughter arrested after K-9 alerts on her vehicle

The adult daughter of a couple in The Villages arrested after a K-9 alerted on her vehicle which was pulled over for erratic driving.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested after allegedly switching pricetag from dog food to Transformer toys

A suspected thief was  arrested after allegedly switching a pricetag from dog food to Transformer toys at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

CDD 2 supervisor contends residents feeling ‘betrayed’ after Hacienda deal

A Community Development District 2 supervisor contends residents are feeling “betrayed” after a deal to provide the Developer with nearly 300 amenity contracts for future apartment dwellers at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Pair Of Bald Eagles

Check out this pair of bald eagles spotted in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Huge Alligator on the Hillsborough Trail

Check out this huge alligator spotted on the Hillsborough Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Wood Storks and Buzzards near Lake Deaton Plaza

Check out these wood storks and buzzards by the pond near Lake Deaton Plaza. Thanks to Ellen Harbour for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Who is to blame for restaurants closing in The Villages?

Who is to blame for the recent restaurant closings in The Villages? A Village of Summerhill resident offers a theory in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Duke Energy Florida announces plan to reduce residential rates

Duke Energy Florida customers can expect to see lower bills in 2021.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Traffic control

Columnist Barry Evans looks at the evolution of the traffic signal and he wonders out loud why traffic engineers in Sumter County are so left-turn oriented.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villager convicted of fraud found in violation of deed compliance

A Villager convicted of fraud has been found in violation of deed compliance due to overgrown grass and weeds at her home in The Villages.
Read more
News

CDD 2 supervisor contends residents feeling ‘betrayed’ after Hacienda deal

A Community Development District 2 supervisor contends residents are feeling “betrayed” after a deal to provide the Developer with nearly 300 amenity contracts for future apartment dwellers at the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Who is to blame for restaurants closing in The Villages?

Who is to blame for the recent restaurant closings in The Villages? A Village of Summerhill resident offers a theory in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What Donald Trump’s re-election will mean for Social Security and Medicare

A reader from Wildwood, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his prediction of what President Trump will do to Social Security and Medicare if he is re-elected.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Now is the time to panic

A Village of Tall Trees resident contends that “now is the time to panic,” when it comes to COVID-19. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ adult daughter arrested after K-9 alerts on her vehicle

The adult daughter of a couple in The Villages arrested after a K-9 alerted on her vehicle which was pulled over for erratic driving.
Read more
Crime

Suspect arrested after allegedly switching pricetag from dog food to Transformer toys

A suspected thief was  arrested after allegedly switching a pricetag from dog food to Transformer toys at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,238FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,627FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
81.2 ° F
82.4 °
81 °
88 %
2.9mph
1 %
Sat
87 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
90 °
Tue
89 °
Wed
79 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment