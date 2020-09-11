Villager’s daughter arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at neighbors

A Villager’s daughter is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors.

A 65-year-old neighbor was sitting in a swing with a 69-year-old neighbor in the front yard of her home this past Sunday night on Camelia Court on the Historic Side of The Villages when 32-year-old Heather Saunders came at them in an “aggressive manner,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Saunders “racked” the shotgun and dared the women to call the police. The women ran into the house and took cover by the cabinets on the kitchen floor.

Police officers arrived on the scene and at gunpoint ordered Saunders to put down the black Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun. The shotgun and its ammunition were seized by the police. Saunders was handcuffed and she was found to be in possession of two pocket knives, one in her boot and the other in the pocket of her jeans. Saunders began crying and told police she was not going to hurt the women. The North Carolina native appeared to be “extremely intoxicated.”

Saunders’ father told police she had come home from a gun range and was unloading the shotgun.

Sauders remains free on $10,000 bond. A condition of her bond calls for Saunders to have no contact with the neighbors at whom she allegedly pointed the shotgun.