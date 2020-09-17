Friday, September 18, 2020
77.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Vehicle with bullet holes abandoned in parking lot of church in The Villages

Meta Minton

A vehicle with bullet holes was found abandoned in the parking lot of a church in The Villages.

The silver 2004 Chevy Tahoe with a flat tire was found in the parking lot of St. Timothy Catholic Church. It remained in the parking lot for several days before law enforcement was contacted, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

No gun was found in the vehicle, however 9mm bullets were discovered by a detective. The bullet holes were located on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The front right tire was partially off the rim “and you could see where it had gone through a grassy area somewhere,” the report said.

The vehicle was towed from the church parking lot by Kling Towing.

Related Articles

News

Villagers send strong anti-apartment message ahead of Sumter County hearing

Villagers are sending a strong anti-apartment message ahead of a Sumter County zoning hearing that could clear the way for multi-family housing at numerous locations in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Illinois golfer provides false phone number after shattering window in The Villages

An Illinois golfer provided a false phone number after shattering a window in The Villages.
Read more
News

Increase in trash pickup fees coming Oct. 1 to most of The Villages

An increase in trash pickup fees is coming Oct. 1 to most of The Villages.
Read more
Health

8 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases pop up in Villages-area

Eight more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases continued to be reported Thursday in and around The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Driver arrested after leaving Wildwood Middle High School

A woman driving without a license was arrested after leaving Wildwood Middle High School.
Read more
Crime

Villages construction worker nabbed after allegedly striking bicyclist in Leesburg

A man who identified himself as a Villages construction worker found himself behind bars Tuesday night after fleeing from a Leesburg Police officer who reported seeing him hit a bicyclist with his vehicle.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested after traffic stop at Denny’s in The Villages

A woman was arrested after a traffic stop at Denny’s restaurant in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Illinois golfer provides false phone number after shattering window in The Villages

An Illinois golfer provided a false phone number after shattering a window in The Villages.
Read more
News

Increase in trash pickup fees coming Oct. 1 to most of The Villages

An increase in trash pickup fees is coming Oct. 1 to most of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Ducks At Belmont Executive Golf Course After Rainstorm

Check out these ducks in their new pond at Belmont Executive Golf Course after a rainstorm. Thanks to Penny LaCasse for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Turkey Near The Village Of Chitty Chatty

Lots of turkeys were spotted near the nature trail in the Village of Chitty Chatty. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Little Blue Heron with Leaf at Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this little blue heron holding a leaf spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

President Trump blames everybody else

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says shame on President Trump for failing to realize the American people couldn’t handle the truth when it comes to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Vehicle with bullet holes abandoned in parking lot of church in The Villages

A vehicle with bullet holes was found abandoned in the parking lot of a church in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

We should respect each other

Villager Betty Cunningham, writing in an Opinion piece, argues that we Americans should respect each other.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villagers send strong anti-apartment message ahead of Sumter County hearing

Villagers are sending a strong anti-apartment message ahead of a Sumter County zoning hearing that could clear the way for multi-family housing at numerous locations in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Illinois golfer provides false phone number after shattering window in The Villages

An Illinois golfer provided a false phone number after shattering a window in The Villages.
Read more
News

Increase in trash pickup fees coming Oct. 1 to most of The Villages

An increase in trash pickup fees is coming Oct. 1 to most of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

President Trump blames everybody else

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says shame on President Trump for failing to realize the American people couldn’t handle the truth when it comes to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Voting by mail is not the issue and neither is the Post Office

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that voting by mail is not the issue and neither is the Post Office.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Is this treason?

A Village of Tall Trees resident looks at President Trump’s response to the COVID-19 crisis and wonders if it could be treasonous. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Vehicle with bullet holes abandoned in parking lot of church in The Villages

A vehicle with bullet holes was found abandoned in the parking lot of a church in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Driver arrested after leaving Wildwood Middle High School

A woman driving without a license was arrested after leaving Wildwood Middle High School.
Read more
Crime

Villages construction worker nabbed after allegedly striking bicyclist in Leesburg

A man who identified himself as a Villages construction worker found himself behind bars Tuesday night after fleeing from a Leesburg Police officer who reported seeing him hit a bicyclist with his vehicle.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,271FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,637FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
77.2 ° F
78 °
77 °
99 %
1.9mph
60 %
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
75 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment