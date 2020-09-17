Vehicle with bullet holes abandoned in parking lot of church in The Villages

A vehicle with bullet holes was found abandoned in the parking lot of a church in The Villages.

The silver 2004 Chevy Tahoe with a flat tire was found in the parking lot of St. Timothy Catholic Church. It remained in the parking lot for several days before law enforcement was contacted, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

No gun was found in the vehicle, however 9mm bullets were discovered by a detective. The bullet holes were located on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The front right tire was partially off the rim “and you could see where it had gone through a grassy area somewhere,” the report said.

The vehicle was towed from the church parking lot by Kling Towing.