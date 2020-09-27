Fiesta Grande Mexican Grill moves closer to opening at Brownwood

Fiesta Grande Mexican Grill is moving closer to its opening date at Brownwood Paddock Square.

The new restaurant will be located at 3647 Kiessel Rd. All framing work at the restaurant recently passed inspection. An opening date has not been announced.

This will be the second location in The Villages. Fiesta Grande Mexican Grill has established a loyal following in The Villages since opening its doors in 2010 at Colony Plaza. There are Fiesta Grande sister restaurants in Mount Dora and Orange City.

Jessie Reyes is the president of the restaurant chain.