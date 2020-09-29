Berserk Summerfield woman jailed after being told guy pal had to leave residence

A Summerfield woman was jailed early Sunday morning after going on a rampage because her man friend wasn’t welcome at a residence.

A woman told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that 42-year-old Stacy Lynn Steady became upset after she told her the man would have to leave the property. She said Steady grabbed a garden hose with a sprinkler attachment and started swinging it at her boyfriend, a sheriff’s office report states.

The woman said she tried to intervene but Steady pushed her to the ground. She said she sustained a laceration above her left eye and a cut on her lower right leg – injuries deputies confirmed, the report says.

The woman said she didn’t initially contact law enforcement because she was hoping Steady “would leave her alone.” But she said Steady had continued to harass her via text messages and she also had hit her vehicle with a baseball bat, causing about $500 in damage. She said she was in fear of Steady “doing violence” to her or her boyfriend, the report says, adding that she showed deputies footage of the incident recorded by a Ring Video Doorbell.

Steady eventually called the sheriff’s office and a corporal responded to her residence. After being read her rights, she claimed the woman’s boyfriend exited his vehicle and came at her in an “aggressive manner” with closed fists. She said she he struck her three or four times and knocked her to the ground, the report says.

Steady said she “grabbed anything she could” to try to strike the man and that’s when she grabbed the garden hose. She denied ever hitting or touching the woman intentionally. But when confronted with the video evidence of the incident, she at first said she didn’t want the woman or her boyfriend “to be in trouble,” then claimed she couldn’t remember the events of the incident, according to the report.

The corporal then attempted to place Steady under arrest and she became “agitated and began to actively resist” him. The corporal warned her four times that “she was about to catch another charge,” two times to “put your hands behind your back” and two times to “stop pulling away.” He was finally able to secure Steady in handcuffs and she was transported to the Marion County Jail.

After a records check showed that Steady had a prior conviction for battery in January 2012 in Marion County, she was charged with domestic battery (second or subsequent offense), resisting an officer without violence and criminal mischief. She was being held on $4,000 bond and is due in court Oct. 23 and Oct. 27 to answer to the charges, jail records show.