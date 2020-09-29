Tuesday, September 29, 2020
80.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Berserk Summerfield woman jailed after being told guy pal had to leave residence

Larry D. Croom

Stacy Lynn Steady

A Summerfield woman was jailed early Sunday morning after going on a rampage because her man friend wasn’t welcome at a residence.

A woman told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that 42-year-old Stacy Lynn Steady became upset after she told her the man would have to leave the property. She said Steady grabbed a garden hose with a sprinkler attachment and started swinging it at her boyfriend, a sheriff’s office report states.

The woman said she tried to intervene but Steady pushed her to the ground. She said she sustained a laceration above her left eye and a cut on her lower right leg – injuries deputies confirmed, the report says.

The woman said she didn’t initially contact law enforcement because she was hoping Steady “would leave her alone.” But she said Steady had continued to harass her via text messages and she also had hit her vehicle with a baseball bat, causing about $500 in damage. She said she was in fear of Steady “doing violence” to her or her boyfriend, the report says, adding that she showed deputies footage of the incident recorded by a Ring Video Doorbell.

Steady eventually called the sheriff’s office and a corporal responded to her residence. After being read her rights, she claimed the woman’s boyfriend exited his vehicle and came at her in an “aggressive manner” with closed fists. She said she he struck her three or four times and knocked her to the ground, the report says.

Steady said she “grabbed anything she could” to try to strike the man and that’s when she grabbed the garden hose. She denied ever hitting or touching the woman intentionally. But when confronted with the video evidence of the incident, she at first said she didn’t want the woman or her boyfriend “to be in trouble,” then claimed she couldn’t remember the events of the incident, according to the report.

The corporal then attempted to place Steady under arrest and she became “agitated and began to actively resist” him. The corporal warned her four times that “she was about to catch another charge,” two times to “put your hands behind your back” and two times to “stop pulling away.” He was finally able to secure Steady in handcuffs and she was transported to the Marion County Jail.

After a records check showed that Steady had a prior conviction for battery in January 2012 in Marion County, she was charged with domestic battery (second or subsequent offense), resisting an officer without violence and criminal mischief. She was being held on $4,000 bond and is due in court Oct. 23 and Oct. 27 to answer to the charges, jail records show.

Related Articles

Golf

Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course closed until further notice

Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course will be closed until further notice. Belle Glade Championship Golf Course will be closed through Thursday, Oct. 1.
Read more
Health

One more local COVID-19 death as cases increase at Villages long-term care facility

One more local resident has died of COVID-19 as new cases were reported Monday at a long-term care facility in The Villages portion of Marion County.
Read more
News

Mission BBQ opens with salute to military and first responders

The new Mission BBQ restaurant opened at Lady Lake Commons with a salute to military and law enforcement.
Read more
Crime

Maryland snowbird arrested after intoxicated outburst at Brownwood

A Maryland snowbird was arrested after an intoxicated outburst at a restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Health

35 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff at tri-county schools

No new COVID-19 cases were reported this past week at The Villages Charter School but 35 new positive results were identified among students and employees at schools across the tri-county area.
Read more
Crime

Villager jailed on DUI charge after vehicle spotted in golf cart lane

A resident of the Village of Poinciana was jailed on a drunk driving charge after his vehicle was spotted in the golf cart lane of a roadway in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Brooklyn native arrested after brawl with woman in The Villages

A Brooklyn native was arrested after a brawl with a woman at the home of his late mother in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Golf

Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course closed until further notice

Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course will be closed until further notice. Belle Glade Championship Golf Course will be closed through Thursday, Oct. 1.
Read more
Health

One more local COVID-19 death as cases increase at Villages long-term care facility

One more local resident has died of COVID-19 as new cases were reported Monday at a long-term care facility in The Villages portion of Marion County.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Limpkin Opens A Shellfish At Lake Mira Mar

Check out this limpkin catching and opening a shellfish by banging it on a rock at Lake Mira Mar. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Lightning Strike In The Village Of Amelia

Check out this lightning strike photographed from the Village of Amelia. Thanks to Abe Gzad for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Red Saddlebag Skimmer Dragonfly Taking A Break

Check out this red saddlebag skimmer dragonfly taking a break on a windy first day of fall. Thanks to Garry Kolb for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

This is not a friendly hometown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident contends The Villages is not a friendly hometown.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Berserk Summerfield woman jailed after being told guy pal had to leave residence

A Summerfield woman was jailed early Sunday morning after going on a rampage because her man friend wasn’t welcome at a residence.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Trump’s Supreme Court nominee deserves fair and swift hearing

Congressman Daniel Webster contends President Trump's Supreme Court nominee deserves fair and swift hearing.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Berserk Summerfield woman jailed after being told guy pal had to leave residence

A Summerfield woman was jailed early Sunday morning after going on a rampage because her man friend wasn’t welcome at a residence.
Read more
Golf

Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course closed until further notice

Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course will be closed until further notice. Belle Glade Championship Golf Course will be closed through Thursday, Oct. 1.
Read more
Health

One more local COVID-19 death as cases increase at Villages long-term care facility

One more local resident has died of COVID-19 as new cases were reported Monday at a long-term care facility in The Villages portion of Marion County.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

This is not a friendly hometown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident contends The Villages is not a friendly hometown.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Lady Lake should not pump precious water to Sumter County

A Village of El Cortez resident contends Lady Lake should not pump precious water to Sumter County. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Kudos to Gov. DeSantis for reopening restaurants to full occupancy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident salutes Gov. DeSantis for reopening restaurants to full capacity.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Berserk Summerfield woman jailed after being told guy pal had to leave residence

A Summerfield woman was jailed early Sunday morning after going on a rampage because her man friend wasn’t welcome at a residence.
Read more
Crime

Maryland snowbird arrested after intoxicated outburst at Brownwood

A Maryland snowbird was arrested after an intoxicated outburst at a restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Crime

Villager jailed on DUI charge after vehicle spotted in golf cart lane

A resident of the Village of Poinciana was jailed on a drunk driving charge after his vehicle was spotted in the golf cart lane of a roadway in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,340FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,644FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
80.9 ° F
83 °
75.2 °
67 %
2.5mph
90 %
Wed
79 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
71 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment